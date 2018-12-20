Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 67.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $723,000, down from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.80 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 4,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,280 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.27M, down from 101,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.68M shares traded or 55.57% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 46,982 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 253,843 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rhenman Asset Mngmt Ab holds 6,111 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Department holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 142,359 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 76,098 shares. Beutel Goodman And Communication Limited holds 375 shares. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 366,633 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 11,414 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 13,756 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis holds 1.78M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 48,178 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3.54M shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Monday, February 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 18 with “Conviction Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Monday, April 23 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 10. As per Wednesday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, December 11 report. As per Monday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $714.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,260 shares to 119,556 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks to Buy Even If Oil Prices Keep Falling – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Bullish Case Develops – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock. $1.26M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Corson Bradley W. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock or 9,522 shares. The insider Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 EPS, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.03M for 7.17 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evo Pmts Inc by 26,500 shares to 105,900 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clps Incorporation by 49,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Visionary Asset Management has 0.85% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 478,680 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 77,325 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.6% or 67,454 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Natixis reported 317,398 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pictet Asset has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,600 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). White Pine Invest holds 1.72% or 48,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 138,221 shares. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 16,619 shares. Gam Ag owns 19,917 shares. 4,852 were reported by Martingale Asset L P.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s: Irrational Fears – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “No, Department Stores Aren’t Facing an Inventory Glut – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Trail E-Commerce on Cyber Monday – TheStreet Tech” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Cautious On Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Despite Marketing, Holiday Push – Benzinga” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. $1.00M worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by LAVU RATNAKAR on Tuesday, September 4. $2.20 million worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) was sold by Chawla Sona on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $389,244 were sold by STREETER STEPHANIE A.