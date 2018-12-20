Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 4,462 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 428,485 shares with $30.74M value, down from 432,947 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $128.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 29.47M shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the shares of XPO in report on Thursday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Friday, August 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, November 2. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30. See XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 147,300 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc stated it has 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fiera Capital stated it has 678,144 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 13,636 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 4.75 million shares. First Dallas Secs invested in 10,752 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,385 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,939 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cna holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 200,641 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 0.76% or 12,824 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 296,846 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Sound Shore Ct holds 3.50 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperformer” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 4.84 million shares traded or 301.87% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 14.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.