Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP) by 27.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, down from 164,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57M shares traded or 1899.52% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 14/05/2018 – Spectra Systems to Develop Sensor With G20 Central Bank; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS OF $0.75125 PER UNIT, AN INCREASE OF 1.25 CENTS OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL; 17/04/2018 – Munich Re’s ALLFINANZ Spectra Turns Pre-Assessment Chaos into Instant Sales, STP and Analytics; 19/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – SPECTRA MDCL DEVICES – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 208017 April 18, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 30/04/2018 – Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion Debt Offering; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spectra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEP); 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $779M, EST. $744.4M; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ONGOING EPS 86C, EST. 80C

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 10,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,557 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.33 million, down from 384,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.10 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold SEP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.34% more from 49.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heronetta LP owns 119,260 shares. 10,405 are held by First Manhattan. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 20,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Eventide Asset Lc reported 0.06% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP). Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 269,563 shares. 25,967 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd. Glenmede Trust Na holds 13,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 12,422 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 10,330 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated reported 21,758 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,975 shares. Westwood Grp invested in 0.12% or 381,351 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,509 shares. Cwm Lc owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Spectra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.67% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Spectra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SEP), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Spectra Energy Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $37 target. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Tudor Pickering. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 13 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 23 by DA Davidson. The stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 23 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 22. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $178.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 191,200 shares to 228,800 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

More notable recent Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spectra Energy Partners declares $0.77625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enbridge completes acquisitions of remaining Houston-based MLP operations – Houston Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spectra Energy: Sell That Volatility – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spectra Energy: Almost Back To Breakeven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge to acquire Spectra Energy Partners in stock deal valued at $3.3B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 110,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 46,299 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 10,273 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 396,354 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested 0.54% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mackenzie Fincl reported 12,659 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 33,875 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 12,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 66,400 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,563 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 8,360 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 8,215 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 7,180 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, October 26. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 22 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of LUV in report on Friday, April 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, October 23. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chicago bracing for record Christmas traffic at O’Hare and Midway airports – Chicago Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Has 21% Upside Potential, Argus Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines revenue arrives light – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta, Southwest add flights for Alabama’s Orange Bowl game – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines suddenly grounds 34 planes in its fleet – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.06M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.