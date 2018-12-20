SPECTRE Utility Token (SXUT) risen $0.004157894 in 24 hours

It was good day for SPECTRE Utility Token (SXUT), as it jumped by $0.004157894 or 6.29%, touching $0.070308056. Global Crypto Analysts believe that SPECTRE Utility Token (SXUT) is looking for the $0.0773388616 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.112877112851299. The highest price was $0.070308056 and lowest of $0.065682526 for December 19-20. The open was $0.066150162. It last traded at Bibox exchange.

For a month, SPECTRE Utility Token (SXUT) tokens went up 1.44% from $0.06931 for coin. For 100 days SXUT is up 26.02% from $0.05579. It traded at $0.09286 200 days ago. SPECTRE Utility Token (SXUT) has 42.98M coins mined with the market cap $3.02M. It has 140.27M coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/09/2017. The Crypto SXUT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn’t pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders.