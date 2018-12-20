Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 23,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, up from 136,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 14.51M shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 31.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, up from 10,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 3.36 million shares traded or 57.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

More recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks That Are Fueling Up – Investorplace.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Cos. (WMB) Receives FERC Approval for Gateway Project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

