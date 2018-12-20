Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 332 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 266 sold and reduced their stock positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 271.01 million shares, up from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten positions decreased from 25 to 22 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 69 Reduced: 197 Increased: 227 New Position: 105.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 45.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc acquired 28,302 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 90,716 shares with $10.15 million value, up from 62,414 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 12,804 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Steris Plc Shares stake by 16,633 shares to 101,086 valued at $11.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 37,842 shares and now owns 103,068 shares. M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Varian Medical Systems had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 18,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.28% or 33,193 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 1,800 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. 1.15 million are held by Atlanta Capital L L C. Cap Fund Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 14,400 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 3,669 were accumulated by Greenleaf Trust. 352 were reported by Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc). Asset Mgmt reported 6,463 shares stake. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 5,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 76,904 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fil accumulated 6 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 245,807 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 19.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.76M for 11.04 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.62 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 25.08 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.