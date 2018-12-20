Fine Capital Partners Lp increased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 29.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp acquired 189,800 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 38.04%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 822,705 shares with $54.21M value, up from 632,905 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 81,053 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 15.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 3,804 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 20,091 shares with $13.11 million value, down from 23,895 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $9.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $606.3. About 390 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Central Secs holds 19,000 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 3,101 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us stated it has 50,038 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,800 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 1,090 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 1.50 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.58 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider LAYNEY TRACY sold $145,821. The insider MENON SATISH sold $1.20M. Shares for $182,837 were sold by Lokuge Ishantha on Wednesday, September 12. 52,017 shares were sold by ARNOLD SCOTT, worth $4.66M. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $91,563 was made by BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA on Wednesday, August 15. Black Dwayne A sold $245,943 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Tuesday, August 14. 17,458 shares were sold by POPE MICHAEL W, worth $1.02M.