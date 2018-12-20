PARKS AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:PRKA) had a decrease of 68.84% in short interest. PRKA’s SI was 4,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 68.84% from 13,800 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 2 days are for PARKS AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:PRKA)’s short sellers to cover PRKA’s short positions. It closed at $0.159 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 8.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 418,860 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 18.54%. The State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company holds 4.44M shares with $310.55M value, down from 4.85 million last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $19.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 2.17M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

More important recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg: Should Investors Buy At This Price? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Kellogg: Is There Something Special About K? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Kellogg Company – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg comments on insider buying activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 35,015 shares. 20,979 were reported by Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Richard C Young & Communication holds 1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 75,064 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 93,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Com owns 2,962 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.23% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 56,639 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 16,937 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Llc has 306,774 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap holds 3,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Co Il holds 0.05% or 6,820 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.72% or 78,258 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Welch Forbes Ltd Com stated it has 7,078 shares. Bruce And Company invested in 4,436 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg had 16 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Buckingham Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of K in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Buckingham Research.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 sales for $67.76 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST also sold $14.29M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $508,954 were bought by Khan Fareed A. $1.10M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.96 per share. K’s profit will be $305.37M for 16.33 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.98% negative EPS growth.