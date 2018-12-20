State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 65.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 521,799 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.32 million shares with $129.61M value, up from 795,807 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $120.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 4.42 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 5.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp acquired 154,900 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 2.99M shares with $182.12M value, up from 2.83M last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $50.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 15.67M shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv holds 0% or 56,735 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 38,717 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com owns 101,859 shares. Northstar Gp Inc has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Assets Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Valley Advisers Incorporated has 5,567 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0.18% or 70,935 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Fire. 24,670 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. 53,332 are held by Cardinal Capital Mgmt. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,191 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.11M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd holds 6,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 170,186 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Among 13 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Medtronic had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 24. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, August 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 22.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) stake by 9,208 shares to 3,954 valued at $203,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 25,582 shares and now owns 97,673 shares. Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schlumberger Limited had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, October 22. Citigroup maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 11. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Monday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24. 8,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares with value of $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E.