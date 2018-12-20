Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 12,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 444,991 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.13 million, down from 457,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 926,129 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84M, down from 64,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 271,788 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 12 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of DUK in report on Monday, July 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Wednesday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Monday, March 26. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $78 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, May 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 19 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 22 by Wolfe Research.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72 million for 23.99 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $704.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 38,625 shares to 339,005 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 328,508 shares. Metropolitan Life Company accumulated 0.17% or 103,931 shares. Strs Ohio reported 399,152 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 105,600 shares. Union National Bank & Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.74% stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 8,188 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.62% or 57,834 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,729 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 60,450 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 241,584 shares. 7,859 were reported by Boston Rech & Management. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 5,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 37,620 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), 29 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Boston Scientific Corporation had 112 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained the shares of BSX in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, December 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Monday, March 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $33 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 29.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 141,330 shares to 185,478 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 275,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BSX’s profit will be $512.01 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

