Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 203.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, up from 5,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 445,020 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 08/05/2018 – Peeks Social Completes Personas Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – FORMULA SYSTEMS 1985- TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE,TOLD NASDAQ, HAS PROVIDED NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF UPCOMING SHAREHOLDERS ANNUAL MEETING ,ON MAY 21, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a drop of 530 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also both indicated heavy losses at the open; 06/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 15/05/2018 – Smart Communications to Showcase Customer Conversations in the Cloud at Document Strategy Forum; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman; 18/05/2018 – Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 27/03/2018 – RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS: Admission to trading of RNB’s notes at Nasdaq Stockholm; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OPBK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 36.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 29,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 5.50M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS WOOLWORTHS DEAL TO CLOSE TOWARD END OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BP’S DUDLEY SEES `A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ IN OIL MARKET; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE

Among 33 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. BP had 67 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale on Wednesday, July 26 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. Piper Jaffray maintained BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Tuesday, January 23. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $51.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 29. The rating was initiated by Credit Agricole with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 15. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, July 31 to “Buy”. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 30 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,567 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 14,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,469 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $354,790 activity. Shares for $129,940 were sold by DENNISON ANN M on Monday, October 29.

