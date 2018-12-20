Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) stake by 237.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 9,302 shares as Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA)’s stock declined 2.05%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 13,218 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 3,916 last quarter. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc now has $11.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 472,332 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has declined 0.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr

Pandora Media Inc (P) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 91 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 86 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pandora Media Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 251.37 million shares, down from 259.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pandora Media Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 39.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 646 shares to 17,854 valued at $35.76 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 23,146 shares and now owns 2,361 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $666,994 activity. STOCKERT DAVID P sold $164,271 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) on Monday, August 6. The insider FRENCH RUSSELL R sold 4,993 shares worth $502,723.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MAA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 104.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,100 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 3,614 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 3,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 7,447 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). M&T Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Diamond Hill Cap Incorporated invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Roanoke Asset Management accumulated 3,500 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,897 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Rothschild Comm Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 0.12% stake. 159 are held by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 159,859 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.13% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) PT Lowered to $108 at KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib for Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid America Apartment Communities declares $0.96 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Mid-America Apartment Communities, Loxo Oncology, Arista Networks, ADT, Welltower, and First Majestic Silver Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “MAA Announces 100th Common Dividend – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mid-America Apartment had 3 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3 to “Hold”.

Crosslink Capital Inc holds 10.37% of its portfolio in Pandora Media, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc owns 1.83 million shares or 5.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 9.14 million shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has invested 3.38% in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 4.75 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 5.65M shares traded. Pandora Media, Inc. (P) has risen 74.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical P News: 22/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS FURTHERMORE, PANDORA WILL TAKE OVER DISTRIBUTION TO FIVE FRANCHISEE CONCEPT STORES AND 10 SHOP-IN-SHOPS, MAINLY IN NORTHERN IRELAND; 24/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC – TRANSACTION EXTENDS MATURITY OF $192.9 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES FROM 2020 TO 2023; 24/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC – EXCHANGE IS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO EXTEND MATURITY OF A PORTION OF 2020 NOTES; 22/05/2018 – REG-PANDORA TAKES OVER DISTRIBUTION IN IRELAND; 25/05/2018 – Pandora: Time for a Little Radio Drama — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – AdsWizz Will Become a Subsidiary of Pandora; 16/03/2018 – Pandora Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PANDORA PNDORA.CO SAYS WITH AGREEMENT, PANDORA WILL ADD TO ITS RETAIL CHAIN 24 PANDORA OWNED CONCEPT STORES AND ONE SHOP-IN-SHOP IN IRELAND; 18/05/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LOWERS SHORT POSITION IN PANDORA PNDORA.CO TO 1.03 PCT FROM 1.43 PCT; 17/05/2018 – PANDORA SHORT POSITION CUT TO BELOW 0.5% AT SCOPIA CAPITAL

Pandora Media, Inc. provides Internet music platform services in North America. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm allows its listeners to create personalized stations to access music and comedy catalogs, as well as personalized playlist generating system; and offers Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium, a paid subscription service to listeners. It currently has negative earnings. Pandora Media, Inc. also sells audio, display, and video advertising to advertisers for delivery on computer, mobile, and other connected device platforms.