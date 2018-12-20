Herbalife International Inc (HLF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -2.10, from 3.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 123 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 96 decreased and sold positions in Herbalife International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 137.27 million shares, down from 263.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Herbalife International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 69 Increased: 69 New Position: 54.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 59.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 68,878 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock declined 17.03%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 184,901 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 116,023 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 4.58M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HLF’s profit will be $89.12 million for 23.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 47.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. holds 25.55% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for 6.32 million shares. Antipodean Advisors Llc owns 198,000 shares or 13.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icahn Carl C has 7.62% invested in the company for 35.23 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 6.93% in the stock. Oberndorf William E, a California-based fund reported 181,320 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) stake by 14,594 shares to 204,568 valued at $6.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 363,960 shares and now owns 1.35M shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CY in report on Tuesday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating.