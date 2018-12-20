First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 9,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 569,068 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.69M, up from 559,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.87 million shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc Common (AKRX) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 800,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.37 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akorn Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 5.66 million shares traded or 34.00% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Akorn CreditWatch To Developing From Positive; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AKORN, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Akorn; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement; 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 26/03/2018 – Akorn settles U.S. lawsuit stemming from financial restatement

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akorn down 7% premarket on slim chances of reviving Fresenius deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Akorn Pharmaceuticals Is Sinking Today – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Supreme Court of the State of Delaware Rules Against Akorn, New CEO Search Underway – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Akorn Receives Product Approval Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Akorn’s diclofenac sodium topical gel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06M. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M worth of stock or 13,400 shares. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, November 14.

