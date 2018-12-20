Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 15.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 17,838 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc holds 94,944 shares with $5.07M value, down from 112,782 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $229.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 1.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. International Paper had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Outperform" rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 9. Argus Research maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, October 29 report. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with "Underweight". Citigroup maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, October 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IP in report on Friday, July 27 with "Outperform" rating. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has "Market Perform" rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned "Underweight" rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 29. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with "Buy" rating and $65 target in Monday, July 23 report.

29/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $44 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $55 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $51 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $66 New Target: $51 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $52 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $66 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $62 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshwinds Advisory holds 7,826 shares. 2,564 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Schwab Charles Inv owns 2.82M shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.04% stake. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 14,393 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc owns 36,802 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 12,358 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 15,845 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 397,912 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.01% or 65,056 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Lc has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 36,974 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 46,319 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 11,899 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. 17,000 International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares with value of $893,088 were sold by Nicholls Timothy S. SIMS JOHN V also sold $256,821 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares. $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares were sold by Ribieras JeanMichel.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 5.37 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Verizon had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 21. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, December 3. JP Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $62 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 696,747 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 0.23% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mgmt I invested in 0.6% or 104,680 shares. Hedeker Wealth stated it has 42,251 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Dean Inv Limited Liability reported 132,338 shares stake. Jefferies Fincl Group has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,495 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 0% stake. Spears Abacus Advisors holds 4,773 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 3.03 million shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 29,025 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Corp holds 4,739 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 29,489 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

