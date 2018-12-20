Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere& Co (DE) by 123.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 2,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,615 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $694,000, up from 2,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 3.17M shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 7.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,844 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.97M, down from 192,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 51.42M shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere & Company: High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere’s 2019 outlook disappoints analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Deere & Company Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Trades Higher Despite Q4 Miss – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades to Mull Over Thanksgiving – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, November 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, August 24 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 24 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Zacks. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 27 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of DE in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Monday, August 24 report. On Tuesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

