Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 179 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83B, down from 17,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 284,953 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has declined 3.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Scribeamerica Intermediate Holdco, Llc; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To The City Of Jamestown, Nd’s Go Bonds; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Provisional (P) Aaa (sf) Rating To Series 39 Repackaged Notes To Be Issued By Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Evans Grove Clo, Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Avoca Clo Xviii Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mahomet, Il’s Go To Aa3

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.50M, up from 161,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.29. About 1.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $491.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 626 shares to 3,138 shares, valued at $3.75B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 33 investors sold MCO shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 157.36 million shares or 1.10% less from 159.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Price T Rowe Md owns 503,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Triple Frond Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 912,389 shares. 13 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Sun Life holds 457 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 29,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 199 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp invested 0.35% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manor Road Cap Partners Ltd holds 9.06% or 270,000 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Co accumulated 2,547 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.1% or 318,631 shares. Fort LP reported 537 shares. Synovus stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 167,808 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $819,846 activity.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 18.54% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.51 per share. MCO’s profit will be $342.98M for 19.32 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.92% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Moody’s had 65 analyst reports since October 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Monday, October 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $156 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 12. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $117 target in Monday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, April 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MCO in report on Monday, February 12 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 30.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PEP in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il stated it has 423,681 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 3.13 million shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 86,338 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 21,572 shares. 609,584 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.21 million shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 2.98% or 73,082 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability reported 84,729 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.07% or 3,289 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Co stated it has 45,164 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 82,800 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 17,075 shares stake. Perritt Capital Management Inc stated it has 6,677 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,903 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 12,016 shares to 85,851 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 266,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.