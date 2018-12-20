Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 298.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 37,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,770 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 2.80M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) by 17.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 180,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.37M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Southside Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 65,273 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has declined 7.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.66 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 6 investors sold SBSI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.85 million shares or 7.95% more from 15.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). 64,065 are owned by Parametric Associate Lc. 3,827 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 115,231 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 7,874 shares. Amer holds 0% or 26,063 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 2,425 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 67,347 shares in its portfolio. 37 are owned by Parkside National Bank And Trust. D E Shaw & stated it has 8,810 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 52,914 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 20,335 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 32,309 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York stated it has 2,402 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southside Bancshares had 10 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 6 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, September 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, August 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $37.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $523,073 activity. Garrett John Robert bought $1,409 worth of stock. $61,480 worth of stock was sold by MCCABE BRIAN K on Tuesday, September 11. The insider ALEXANDER TIMOTHY F sold $566,032.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $97.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 4.41 million shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,798 shares, and cut its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NASDAQ:NXTM).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 4,746 shares to 9,657 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,611 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. SIMS JOHN V sold $256,821 worth of stock or 4,725 shares. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider Ribieras JeanMichel sold $542,049.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Citigroup. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, January 26. On Wednesday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, February 6 to “Underweight” rating. Jefferies downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Tuesday, May 3 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Invest has 24,698 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 13,604 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 0.02% or 36,974 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lourd Cap Lc has 8,090 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.65% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Town & Country Financial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 0.33% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 39,203 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 4,700 shares. Putnam Fl Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 7,623 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd stated it has 385,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 21,650 were reported by Fort Washington Inc Oh. Axa holds 0.01% or 40,815 shares in its portfolio.