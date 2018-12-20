Strs Ohio increased Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) stake by 1588.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Strs Ohio acquired 27,909 shares as Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)’s stock declined 20.54%. The Strs Ohio holds 29,666 shares with $8.14 million value, up from 1,757 last quarter. Vail Resorts Inc now has $9.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $222.97. About 390,447 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts

Among 4 analysts covering Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vail Resorts had 5 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, October 29. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 1. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 5 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 10.

Strs Ohio decreased Hartford Finl Services (NYSE:HIG) stake by 10,203 shares to 185,155 valued at $9.25M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) stake by 4,064 shares and now owns 123,567 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise was reduced too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.00 million activity. Vaughn Peter A had sold 400 shares worth $101,835 on Thursday, October 4. 2,134 shares were sold by SORTE JOHN F, worth $512,203. Shares for $2.39M were sold by Lynch Kirsten A. on Monday, October 1.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vail Resorts details capital investments – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vail Resorts: Costly Hesitation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vail Resorts: This Year Is A Wash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 109 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.02% more from 36.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Family Trust Co reported 100 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Company holds 468,374 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 106,287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 918,938 shares. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc invested in 0% or 7,690 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.06% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 14,231 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 787 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 15,144 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 2 are held by Tci Wealth. Yorktown Mngmt & holds 0.1% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 158,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability accumulated 163,991 shares.