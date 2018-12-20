Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI) stake by 102.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 16,015 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc Com (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 31,704 shares with $2.64M value, up from 15,689 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc Com now has $35.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 8.36M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee

Diker Management Llc decreased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) stake by 49.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diker Management Llc sold 84,862 shares as Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM)’s stock declined 17.59%. The Diker Management Llc holds 85,952 shares with $2.36M value, down from 170,814 last quarter. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc now has $2.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 1.29M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has risen 0.84% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 14,413 shares to 188,669 valued at $8.32M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 4,642 shares and now owns 27,860 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.36 million activity. 19,761 shares were sold by ZACCONI RICCARDO, worth $1.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbr Prns Ltd Com reported 8.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.29% or 9.96M shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Lc has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 127,639 shares. Cna Finance Corporation holds 0.34% or 20,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 467,124 shares. Boston Partners owns 1.53M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,811 shares. Bancorporation owns 12,434 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.23% or 113,971 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Company reported 23,747 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 75,895 shares stake. Hl Services Lc stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wealthfront Corporation has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Among 7 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 8 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of SFM in report on Friday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 10 by UBS. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of SFM in report on Monday, September 24 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 17 to “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SFM in report on Monday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SFM shares while 87 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 112.06 million shares or 4.98% less from 117.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 24,417 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 883,199 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,808 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 5.72 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 47,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 8,784 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 90,238 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.1% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Diker Mgmt Lc has 0.84% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.15% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 65,273 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 16,041 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Spark Management Ltd Llc accumulated 47,500 shares.

Diker Management Llc increased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 5,039 shares to 60,388 valued at $4.05 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) stake by 40,183 shares and now owns 239,236 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SFM’s profit will be $22.97M for 32.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $20.47 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by McGlinchey David, worth $115,500. $230,864 worth of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was bought by Lukow Bradley on Friday, November 30. 1,000 shares were sold by Fortunato Joe, worth $27,516. Boney Shon A. bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $96,800 was made by Blum Kristen E on Monday, December 10. $1.41M worth of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) shares were sold by Lombardi Brandon F.. Maredia Amin N. sold 12,303 shares worth $271,035.