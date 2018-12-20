Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 23,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.19 million, down from 60,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 458,068 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 4407.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 334,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 341,689 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.50 million, up from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 105,848 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 55,800 shares. Moreover, Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.59M shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 38,500 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 150,122 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp reported 80,608 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.09% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested 0.15% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Presima Inc has invested 0.29% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 185,934 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Japan-based Daiwa Group has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 203,775 shares. Wealthtrust holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Ltd invested 0.28% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36,217 shares to 12,573 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,970 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 18.36 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 42,332 shares. Viking Global LP stated it has 4.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 16,100 are owned by Park National Corporation Oh. 1,669 are owned by Schulhoff And. California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 109,635 shares. Montag A & Associates stated it has 21,670 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 5,104 were reported by Sol Capital Mngmt Com. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 101,535 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% or 1,650 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Bank reported 6,390 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 9,052 shares. 5,750 were accumulated by Acropolis Invest Management Limited Com. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,300 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 Gill Charles D sold $1.94M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 14,255 shares.