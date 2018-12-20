Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Antero Midstream Partners (AM) stake by 4.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 4,605 shares as Antero Midstream Partners (AM)’s stock declined 9.65%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 96,249 shares with $2.76B value, down from 100,854 last quarter. Antero Midstream Partners now has $4.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.26% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 576,283 shares traded. Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) has declined 5.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 94.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,519 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 410 shares with $83,000 value, down from 7,929 last quarter. Public Storage now has $35.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $202.21. About 698,010 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

Among 7 analysts covering Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Antero Midstream Partners had 12 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, October 11. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 28 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Citigroup (NYSE:C) stake by 650 shares to 19,469 valued at $1.40B in 2018Q3. It also upped Contura Energy stake by 13,845 shares and now owns 24,245 shares. Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) was raised too.

Analysts await Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AM’s profit will be $86.16 million for 12.49 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Antero Midstream Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Antero Midstream GP a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to LIA Holdings Ltd. and Certain Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Its UnitedHealthcare Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold AM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 88.30 million shares or 3.43% more from 85.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heronetta LP owns 1.16% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 72,100 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,216 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 979 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 231 shares stake. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Com has 0.19% invested in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM). Van Eck Associate holds 29,541 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 57,550 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) or 87,041 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 249,969 shares stake. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) for 414,499 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% or 13,156 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.01% or 1.29 million shares. 52,383 are owned by Susquehanna Int Gru Llp. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 43,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 14,223 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) stake by 21,280 shares to 22,002 valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 13,501 shares and now owns 13,906 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deep Value Hidden In The Shares Of Global Self Storage – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Scores Solid Results in Psoriatic Arthritis Study – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.