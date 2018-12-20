Super Bitcoin (SBTC) registered -0.61% fall in 24 hours

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0102120210000001 or -0.61% trading at $1.67552789. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Super Bitcoin (SBTC) eyes $1.843080679 target on the road to $4.6851746354389. SBTC last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $1.867665174 and low of $1.598370398 for December 19-20. The open was $1.685739911.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is down -24.18% in the last 30 days from $2.21 per coin. Its down -81.67% in the last 100 days since when traded at $9.14 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SBTC traded at $20.09. Super Bitcoin maximum coins available are 21.21 million. SBTC uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 08/12/2017.

Super Bitcoin is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that took place at block height 498,888. The Super Bitcoin will feature smart contracts, the zero-knowledge proofs and a blocksize of 8MB.