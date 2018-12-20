SUQA (SUQA) soars 6.02% on December 19-20

It was good day for SUQA (SUQA), as it jumped by $0.000188653 or 6.02%, touching $0.0033202928. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that SUQA (SUQA) is looking for the $0.00365232208 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00557471692248745. The highest price was $0.003395754 and lowest of $0.0030561786 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0031316398. It last traded at StocksExchange exchange.

For a month, SUQA (SUQA) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days SUQA is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. SUQA (SUQA) has 424.32 million coins mined with the market cap $1.41 million. It has 1.18 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/09/2018. The Crypto SUQA has PoW proof type and operates under algorithm.

SUQA is a new open source peer to peer digital currency that gives the investors 5 % apr interest from term deposits even if the wallet is offline. SUQA created its own brand new X22i POW algorithm for its blockchain to be available to the average ordinary CPU and GPU miner, with the goal of spreading the hash. X22i is developed to be ASIC, FPGA, and QUANTUM resistant to prevent the break of the decentralized consensus mechanism.

SUQA has No ICO, No Pre-mine and comes with a 9.09% Founders fee from every block. 2.5% of the founders’ fee goes directly to SUQA Foundation Ecosystem Platform Rewards to foster the growth of the Blockchain. 2.5% will go to the developers. The rest will be used for marketing, bounties, exchanges listing and for everything that will make SUQA grow its ecosystem.