Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 7.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 62,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.47 million, up from 805,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 48,879 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 15.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 191,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, down from 246,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 2.20M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,166 shares to 394,206 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 704,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,759 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.21 million activity.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.87M for 6.61 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

