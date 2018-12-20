Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 198 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 203 sold and decreased holdings in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 155.26 million shares, down from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 152 New Position: 46.

Baird has upgraded Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) stock to Outperform in a research note issued to investors and clients on Thursday, 20 December. SNV’s old rating was Neutral.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $144.98M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 9.92% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for 1.63 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 653,340 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.23% invested in the company for 1.11 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 5.13% in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6.38 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $11.51 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 19.72 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SNV’s profit will be $108.22M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Synovus Financial has $56 highest and $4300 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 47.09% above currents $30.73 stock price. Synovus Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 23 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 31. Wood upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Friday, November 9. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $55 target.