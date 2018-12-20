Aviva Plc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 5.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc sold 270,141 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Aviva Plc holds 4.36M shares with $192.18M value, down from 4.63 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 32.37M shares traded or 36.53% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 84.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 1,200 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 215 shares with $430,000 value, down from 1,415 last quarter. Amazon now has $714.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 9.87M shares traded or 42.95% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $44 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, November 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc increased Welltower Inc stake by 21,323 shares to 442,709 valued at $28.48 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) stake by 33,926 shares and now owns 93,377 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcgowan Group Asset reported 4,791 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 33,421 shares. 699,360 were reported by Oak Limited Oh. Howe & Rusling invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stralem Com Inc accumulated 250,760 shares. City Hldg Com reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gfs Lc reported 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc has 1.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Old Dominion Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,720 shares. Davenport Com Lc holds 0.15% or 291,958 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Lc holds 0.22% or 68,350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.55 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 1.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The New York-based Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gradient Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 13,024 shares.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $418,774 were sold by OLSON LAURIE J on Monday, August 13. SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, July 20.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $2.32 million. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 66.64 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

