Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 108,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $579.24 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 944,931 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 18.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 886,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $550.73M, down from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.1. About 2.15 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $8.38 million activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $10.05M was made by Viera Paul E on Friday, August 24. $24,720 worth of stock was sold by Sheresky Michael on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key October releases pace videogame sales to record – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Ends Higher on Tentative China Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bernstein Thinks Take-Two Is Set To Outperform (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Benzinga” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Nintendo Got Its Groove Back – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Moves -1.71%: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 72.88% or $0.86 from last year’s $1.18 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $232.21M for 12.51 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $43.55 million activity. $1.85M worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by DUNN KEVIN. The insider Barrios George A. sold $7.32M. $984,544 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Luisi Michael J.. 2,500 shares were sold by Kowal Mark, worth $220,100. $352,385 worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by SPEED JEFFREY R.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WWE’s profit will be $22.63M for 63.41 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WWE Continues Climb With Big Q2 Sales Beat (NYSE:WWE), Analyst Sees More Room To Run – Benzinga” on July 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Investors Wrestle More Profits From WWE? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “XFL makes statement with markets, venues ahead of leagueâ€™s debut – Dallas Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Raises WWE Price Target Ahead Of India Deal (NYSE:WWE) – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New TV Deals Aren’t Enough To Justify WWE’s Inflated Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.