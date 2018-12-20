Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 1,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,873 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.64 million, down from 102,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $293.87. About 1.08M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 104.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $15.49 during the last trading session, reaching $317.48. About 7.27 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/03/2018 – MUSK ASKS TESLA NORWAY TEAM TO SLOW DOWN SHIPMENTS; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 09/04/2018 – National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk discussed the probe into a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that was operating in semi-autonomous Autopilot mode; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 07/03/2018 – Electric sportscars blur the need for speed; 08/05/2018 – A Market Starved for Electric Cars `Thrilled’ at Tesla’s Arrival

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 950 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 49,054 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 151,204 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,020 shares. Filament Lc holds 0.33% or 3,740 shares. Tobam reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 29,343 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 40,801 shares. Axa stated it has 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regis Management Ltd Liability Company owns 25,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0.31% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 755 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% or 7,461 shares. Caprock Gp has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS.A) by 15,825 shares to 19,693 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Needham on Thursday, July 19. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 2. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 26 by CFRA. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, April 4. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Dougherty. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 16.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. 3,000 shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, worth $1.02 million on Wednesday, November 14. $338,260 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. On Monday, July 2 the insider Musk Kimbal sold $671,736. $1.20M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. $10.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Monday, October 29.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) by 56,056 shares to 395,284 shares, valued at $36.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) by 315,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, October 23. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 31 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Vermont has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). South Dakota Council has 67,586 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 0.43% or 2,026 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 237,686 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 10,006 shares stake. Old National National Bank In has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.97% stake. Clearbridge Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,020 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 132,396 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 8,067 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 5.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Culbertson A N & Incorporated reported 820 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa holds 0.06% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $350,000 activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 10.92 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.