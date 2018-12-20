Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 253.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 1,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 6.92 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 14,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 241,108 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.37 million, up from 226,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 2.20 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&T Bank & Trust Pa reported 61,492 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 61,665 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa invested in 0.3% or 4,101 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 930 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 14,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management Gru, a Connecticut-based fund reported 66,041 shares. 26,716 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund. Mckinley Management Lc Delaware holds 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 132,858 shares. 62,163 are held by Smith Salley And Assoc. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd has 2.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 946,798 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 11.90M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 962,650 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 32,943 shares. Blue Chip reported 1.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, August 10. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, September 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Susquehanna. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, October 2. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 7.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4. $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Khan Mehmood. The insider Yawman David sold $1.29M.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $276.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,723 shares to 47,156 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 insider buys, and 0 sales for $139,193 activity. Muccilo Robert bought 25 shares worth $1,974. 30 shares were bought by McAvoy John, worth $2,313 on Friday, November 30. $3,975 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Shukla Saumil P. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $9,140 was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. 29 shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D, worth $2,229 on Wednesday, October 31. Cawley Timothy bought $4,343 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, June 30.

Among 20 analysts covering Con Edison (NYSE:ED), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Con Edison had 65 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Monday, October 24. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. As per Wednesday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ED in report on Sunday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5. Vetr downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, August 17 report.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $10.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 6,980 shares to 9,024 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,004 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).