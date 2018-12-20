Scharf Investments Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 15.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 146,906 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 0.46%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 795,189 shares with $133.86M value, down from 942,095 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $156.08. About 8,077 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO

Tcw Group Inc decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 48.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tcw Group Inc sold 109,079 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock declined 13.67%. The Tcw Group Inc holds 115,926 shares with $10.64 million value, down from 225,005 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 2,907 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 8.55% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $1.49 million activity. Piovaccari Alessandro had sold 1,121 shares worth $92,505. On Monday, July 2 WOOD WILLIAM P sold $535,112 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 5,442 shares. 1,000 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares with value of $94,500 were sold by BOCK WILLIAM G.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "China's HBIS to invest in $4.4 bln steel project in Philippines – Nasdaq" on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq" published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Here are 3 Important Things to Know About Your 401(k) – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Integrated Cannabis Solutions to purchase 200-acre farm in Wisconsin capable of producing over $50 million a year in revenue – Nasdaq" published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "GFG Alliance to build 10 mln tpy steel plant in South Australia – Nasdaq" with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Tcw Group Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 19,693 shares to 218,560 valued at $37.20 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 600,183 shares and now owns 629,983 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $30.21 million for 27.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold SLAB shares while 80 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 39.04 million shares or 0.06% less from 39.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 95,925 shares. Signaturefd reported 21 shares stake. Moreover, Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Aperio Group Lc invested in 0% or 8,888 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 9,076 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 8,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 34 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd accumulated 191,808 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 11,924 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 1,362 shares. Citigroup holds 4,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Co Ma has 0.03% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 39,647 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 31,149 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 60,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Silicon Laboratories had 3 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. FBR Capital maintained Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AutoZone Earnings Prime a Selling Opportunity in AZO Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Another automotive retailer picks North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts and peers rally – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $13,559 activity. The insider TRAVIS NIGEL bought $199,625. DIAS FIONA P had sold 1,048 shares worth $186,066.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 49.35% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AAP’s profit will be $83.83M for 33.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.15% negative EPS growth.