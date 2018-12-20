Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 23.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.61 million, up from 59,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 428,997 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 15.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CoreLogic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose 6.7 Percent Year Over Year, Increasing for the Seventh Consecutive Month in February; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 17.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 50,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.74 million, down from 291,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 6.71M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 2,773 shares. Private Trust Com Na owns 38,438 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Cutler Counsel Lc has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Camelot Portfolios accumulated 1,994 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 7,378 are held by Patten Grp Inc Inc. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.13M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Art Limited Com has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M&T Natl Bank has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bangor Bancorporation has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Advisors Cap Management Llc holds 1.33% or 176,580 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Compton Capital Management Ri reported 40,386 shares. Knott David M reported 1.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 52 were reported by Westchester Cap Mngmt.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: Waiting For Better Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Conagra’s stock tumbles toward multi-year low after earnings beat, but sales and outlook miss – MarketWatch” published on December 20, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “MIcron, Wells Fargo Plunge into Wednesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyber Monday IT watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay Corporation: Low International Irrigation Revenues Concerning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. ROGERS BRIAN C also bought $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, November 23. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81.0 target in Wednesday, August 23 report. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus.

Among 14 analysts covering CoreLogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. CoreLogic Inc had 35 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 24 by SunTrust. Wood maintained CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) on Monday, September 19 with “Market Perform” rating. Compass Point upgraded CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) on Friday, April 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CLGX in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Compass Point maintained the shares of CLGX in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $33 target in Thursday, March 24 report.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 35,500 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,200 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreLogic, INC. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Reports Homeowners with Negative Equity Declines by Only 81000 in the Third Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreLogic (CLGX) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Mortgage delinquencies on Hawaii’s Big Island grow after Kilauea eruption – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 25, 2018.