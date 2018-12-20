Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 4.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America acquired 6,044 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock declined 14.44%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 132,289 shares with $8.39 million value, up from 126,245 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $5.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 528,792 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Saturna Capital Corp increased Colgate (CL) stake by 0.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 4,600 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 537,608 shares with $35.99 million value, up from 533,008 last quarter. Colgate now has $53.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 2.28 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

Among 10 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, October 29 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, October 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $63 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. $1.11 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares were sold by Shotts Philip G.. Deoras Mukul had sold 11,334 shares worth $737,863. Marsili Daniel B sold 19,500 shares worth $1.28 million. Another trade for 120,000 shares valued at $7.89M was sold by HICKEY DENNIS J. Shares for $978,572 were sold by MOISON FRANCK J on Monday, August 13. The insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,339 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,086 shares. 25,000 were reported by Bronson Point Ltd Liability Com. Dillon & Assoc Inc holds 135,349 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited invested in 0.2% or 4,405 shares. Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 4,368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Overbrook Mngmt holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 4,920 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 101,940 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J stated it has 10,042 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 549,053 were reported by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Captrust Advsrs holds 2,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, November 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Wojtaszek Gary J, worth $665,028 on Friday, August 17. 7,374 shares valued at $495,222 were sold by Timmons Kevin L on Thursday, August 23. 1,514 shares were sold by Jackson Robert M, worth $90,840.

