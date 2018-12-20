Oceanic Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners Lp (TGP) by 27.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd bought 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,054 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, up from 177,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 317,504 shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 29.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Halliburton Hld (HAL) by 6.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 133,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.16 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Halliburton Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 6.11 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Approves $100M Common Unit Repurchase Program and Announces Results of Special Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Low-Risk 9% Yield Opportunity In The Teekay LNG Preferred Shares (A) – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 ’18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had 29 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 4. Jefferies maintained Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) rating on Monday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $19 target. The stock of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, December 18. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, August 7 to “”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 14 by UBS. The stock of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 13 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.89 million for 17.98 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Friday, October 6. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. Susquehanna maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Wednesday, January 18. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 11. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 25. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of HAL in report on Monday, January 29 to “Neutral” rating. iBERIA Capital Partners maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Thursday, October 20. iBERIA Capital Partners has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of HAL in report on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 20 by Seaport Global.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9,589 shares to 195,590 shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energ by 21,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $232,776 were sold by Beaty Anne L.. 2,000 shares were sold by Pope Lawrence J, worth $93,680.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Den Berg Management I invested in 0.79% or 183,682 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp stated it has 490,774 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba holds 44,500 shares. 90,240 are owned by Impala Asset Mgmt. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 123,695 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited invested in 15,592 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 9.27 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 9,312 shares. 1.11 million are held by Natixis. Cap Innovations Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.96% or 9,750 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 73,675 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 39,382 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 13,353 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More important recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.