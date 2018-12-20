Telemark Asset Management Raised Hess (HES) Holding By $14.20 Million; Big Lots (BIG) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 108 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 125 reduced and sold their stock positions in Big Lots Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 43.96 million shares, down from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Big Lots Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 99 Increased: 60 New Position: 48.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 66.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock declined 17.68%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 500,000 shares with $35.79M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $13.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 2.64 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

The stock decreased 5.19% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 799,701 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Lower Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Targets After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BIG Lots -7.6% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Everything Has Changed: The Big 5 Canadian Cannabis Companies Have Achieved ‘Platform Status’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. for 195,200 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 138,800 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snow Capital Management Lp has 3.22% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.24% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 233,461 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) stake by 150,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $6.76M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s Why Hess Corp. Is Not A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Chevron a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hess Announces 2019 E&P Capital and Exploratory Budget – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess forecasts production growing 10%/year through 2025 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hess had 12 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray reinitiated Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $91 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley.