Telemus Capital Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; 1 Analysts Covering United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Among 2 analysts covering United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Community Banks had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James. See United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $28 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Downgrade

Telemus Capital Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 12.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 8,205 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 72,129 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 63,924 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 35.05 million shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.57, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold United Community Banks, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.16 million shares or 1.67% more from 67.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 11,595 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 170,108 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.90 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 0.03% or 3.01M shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.13% or 35,035 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 982,657 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Advsrs Inc has invested 0.1% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Rmb Management Lc holds 0.27% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 400,821 shares. 334,881 were accumulated by Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Jacobs Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 250,000 shares.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.04 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $298,000 activity. WALLIS TIM had bought 10,000 shares worth $298,000.

The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.04M shares traded or 147.47% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 17.57% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.57% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,298 shares to 9,672 valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 14,133 shares and now owns 29,430 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 1.