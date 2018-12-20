Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 25.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $257.32 million, up from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 521,698 shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 7.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 31,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 171,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.08M, down from 203,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 623,516 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 134.40% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 134.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $13.66M for 36.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by BioTelemetry, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry had 13 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 13 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dougherty & Company given on Tuesday, July 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Dougherty. The rating was initiated by Dougherty & Company on Friday, December 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Dougherty & Company.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $114.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telstra Corp Ltd Spon Adr (TLSYY) by 583,043 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group I (NYSE:AIG) by 270,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 18 investors sold BEAT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 28.42 million shares or 4.07% less from 29.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 173 shares stake. Moreover, Lyon Street Cap Lc has 1.26% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 23,718 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,802 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Girard Partners Ltd invested in 0% or 250 shares. American Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,000 shares. 1492 Management Limited holds 4.94% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 117,848 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.90 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Millrace Asset Group invested in 31,000 shares. Castleark Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 305,306 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Telus Corporation had 23 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Thursday, January 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 10 by Echelon Wealth Partners. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 17. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Barclays Capital. IBC downgraded the shares of TU in report on Friday, May 11 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 6. As per Tuesday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, November 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TU in report on Monday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in by 2,389 shares to 412,316 shares, valued at $68.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 79,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,939 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

