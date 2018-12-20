Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 87 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 99 reduced and sold stakes in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 170.90 million shares, down from 172.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 80 Increased: 52 New Position: 35.

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 18.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 6.51 million shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Temasek Holdings Private Ltd holds 28.99M shares with $4.78 billion value, down from 35.50M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $347.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 23.75 million shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, August 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. M Partners maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, November 13. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $245 target.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 23.96 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for 521,177 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 3.25 million shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 2.02% invested in the company for 1.80 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.33% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 921,775 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 3 sales for $534,570 activity.