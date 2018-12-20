Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 280,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.27 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 217,593 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 5.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Arlington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Tr (PPT) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Capital Management Inc sold 62,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 888,094 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67M, down from 950,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.0984 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6366. About 746,393 shares traded or 98.99% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has declined 6.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.57, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold PPT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.31 million shares or 1.44% less from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) or 14,293 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested in 14,929 shares. 3,150 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1,199 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Lc owns 0.02% invested in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) for 10,750 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) for 189,080 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 35,248 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 2.71M shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.02 million shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 40,029 shares. Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Grab These 8 Stocks for Their Strong Numbers – Zacks.com” on August 24, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “U.S. stocks, including Micron and Seagate, are getting cheaper as indices climb to record highs – MarketWatch” published on September 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard’s (MA) CEO Ajay Banga on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Walmart’s Flipkart Acquisition Is Its Most Important Yet – The Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The 4 luxury retail stocks best suited to fend off a slowdown in China – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 97,858 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $90.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 267,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,148 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Among 14 analysts covering Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Terreno Realty had 38 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 7 by National Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 23 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. National Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 12 by Sandler O’Neill. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $26 target in Friday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, November 5.