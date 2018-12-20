New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 430.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 943,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24M, up from 219,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.0168 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5968. About 62,993 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $199.4M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Tetra Technologies; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Clarifies AGM Meeting Location; 15/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Phase 2 Trial of BPN14770 in Fragile X Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastech Digital Inc (MHH) by 100.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 47,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $900,000, up from 47,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastech Digital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.20M market cap company. It closed at $6.3 lastly. It is down 34.76% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MHH News: 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL INC – ON APRIL 20, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mastech Digital Reports 31% Revenue Growth in First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Rev $43.3M; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – MASTECH DIGITAL- SECOND AMENDMENT REDUCING AGGREGATE COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO COMPANY ENTITIES FROM $27.5 MLN TO $22.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Mastech 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mastech Digital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHH)

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 309 shares to 488 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2018 Q3. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q2.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $185,698 activity. 8,750 shares were sold by Watzinger Gerhard, worth $56,818.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $131,709 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $43,750 was made by BATES THOMAS R JR on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.

Among 18 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 48 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on Friday, November 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 10. As per Wednesday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wunderlich given on Friday, June 10. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, December 13 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1.