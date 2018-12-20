The Blockchain – powered AppCoins (APPC) fell $-0.00113066100000001 on December 19-20

AppCoins (APPC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00113066100000001 or -2.60% trading at $0.0423244101. According to Cryptocoin Experts, AppCoins (APPC) eyes $0.04655685111 target on the road to $0.0784642090334212. APPC last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.0465078558 and low of $0.042211344 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0434550711. About 200 APPC worth $6 traded hands.

AppCoins (APPC) is down -13.22% in the last 30 days from $0.04877 per coin. Its down -38.71% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06906 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago APPC traded at $0.3637. APPC has 246.20M coins mined giving it $10.42 million market cap. AppCoins maximum coins available are 246.20M. APPC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/11/2017.

AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.

This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.