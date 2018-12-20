The Blockchain – powered Experty (EXY) had 3.65% move up in 24 hours

Experty (EXY) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.001557234 or 3.65% trading at $0.04417252. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Experty (EXY) eyes $0.048589772 target on the road to $0.117207330444344. EXY last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.04590278 and low of $0.042615286 for December 19-20. The open was $0.042615286.

Experty (EXY) is down -27.08% in the last 30 days from $0.06058 per coin. Its down -46.58% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08269 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EXY traded at $0.122. EXY has 79.40 million coins mined giving it $3.51M market cap. Experty maximum coins available are 79.40 million. EXY uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/11/2017.

Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token.