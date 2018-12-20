The Blockchain – powered Fantasy Cash (XFT) had -11.59% drop for a day

Fantasy Cash (XFT) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0012056608 or -11.59% trading at $0.0091931636. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Fantasy Cash (XFT) eyes $0.01011247996 target on the road to $0.0246213007271181. XFT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0103988244 and low of $0.0071962879 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0103988244.

Fantasy Cash (XFT) is down -35.30% in the last 30 days from $0.01421 per coin. Its down -63.59% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02525 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago XFT traded at $0.00 (non existent). Fantasy Cash maximum coins available are 4.60M. XFT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 20/09/2017.

Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes.

