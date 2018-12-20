The Crypto RustCoin (RUST) increased by 5.26% in 24 hours

RustCoin (RUST) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.000377126999999999 or 5.26% trading at $0.00754254. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, RustCoin (RUST) eyes $0.008296794 target on the road to $0.0181623211352261. RUST last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.00754254 and low of $0.007165413 for December 19-20. The open was $0.007165413.

RustCoin (RUST) is down -21.38% in the last 30 days from $0.009594 per coin. Its down -41.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01284 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RUST traded at $0.02795. maximum coins available are 21.21 million. RUST uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 03/08/2016.

RustCoin is the in-game cryptocurrency for the Rust RPG game, which is currently available on Steam. It’s a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency.