The Crypto TerraCoin (TRC) dropped $-7.54398000000003E-05 on December 19-20

TerraCoin (TRC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.54398000000003E-05 or -0.35% trading at $0.0213494634. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, TerraCoin (TRC) eyes $0.02348440974 target on the road to $0.0539078070589648. TRC last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0215380629 and low of $0.0213117435 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0214249032.

TerraCoin (TRC) is down -11.01% in the last 30 days from $0.02399 per coin. Its down -75.60% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08751 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TRC traded at $0.1083. TRC has 22.94 million coins mined giving it $489,658 market cap. TerraCoin maximum coins available are 42.00 million. TRC uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 26/10/2012.

Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.

It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.

The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent.

