The Crypto Vaporcoin (VAPOR) had -9.48% decline for a day

It was bad day for Vaporcoin (VAPOR), as it declined by $-0.000753680000000001 or -9.48%, touching $0.007197644. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that Vaporcoin (VAPOR) is looking for the $0.0079174084 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.011455377748851. The highest price was $0.007951324 and lowest of $0.007197644 for December 19-20. The open was $0.007951324. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Vaporcoin (VAPOR) tokens went down -22.84% from $0.009328 for coin. For 100 days VAPOR is down -61.90% from $0.01889. It traded at $0.02934 200 days ago. It has 2.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/06/2015. The Crypto VAPOR has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

Vaporcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake SHA256 cryptocurrency.