The Cryptocurrency ByteCoin (BCN) went up by 12.50% in 24 hours

It was good day for ByteCoin (BCN), as it jumped by $7.56385999999999E-05 or 12.50%, touching $0.0006807474. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that ByteCoin (BCN) is looking for the $0.00074882214 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00112795449971079. The highest price was $0.0006807474 and lowest of $0.0006051088 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0006051088. It last traded at Poloniex exchange.

For a month, ByteCoin (BCN) tokens went down -30.34% from $0.0009772 for coin. For 100 days BCN is down -63.96% from $0.001889. It traded at $0.006407 200 days ago. It has 184.47B coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/07/2012. The Crypto BCN has PoW proof type and operates under CryptoNight algorithm.

Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency.

It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology.