The Cryptocurrency UpToken (UP) had -4.13% fall for a day

It was bad day for UpToken (UP), as it declined by $-0.000603019199999999 or -4.13%, touching $0.0139825077. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that UpToken (UP) is looking for the $0.01538075847 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0282451144337446. The highest price was $0.0146232156 and lowest of $0.0137186868 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0145855269. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, UpToken (UP) tokens went down -16.92% from $0.01683 for coin. For 100 days UP is down -54.59% from $0.03079. It traded at $0.1141 200 days ago. UpToken (UP) has 184.64M coins mined with the market cap $2.58M. It has 10.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 22/09/2017. The Crypto UP has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange.

The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual’s total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform.