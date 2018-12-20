The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analysts See $4.14 EPS; Micron Technology (MU) Sentiment Is 1.05

Micron Technology Inc (MU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 365 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 346 decreased and sold their holdings in Micron Technology Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 767.36 million shares, down from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Micron Technology Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 31 to 20 for a decrease of 11. Sold All: 93 Reduced: 253 Increased: 256 New Position: 109.

Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report $4.14 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $1.19 EPS change or 40.34% from last quarter’s $2.95 EPS. SHW’s profit would be $385.60 million giving it 22.96 P/E if the $4.14 EPS is correct. After having $5.68 EPS previously, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s analysts see -27.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $380.24. About 772,135 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity.

Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 31.95% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. for 703,430 shares. Donald Smith & Co. Inc. owns 7.67 million shares or 10.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 10.45% invested in the company for 7.04 million shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 6.9% in the stock. Tekne Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 534,136 shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.63 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 2.73 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

The stock decreased 7.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 38,837 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has declined 19.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 11 shares. Jlb & Associate holds 0.58% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 3,412 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Winslow Capital Management Ltd Company invested 1.24% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantitative Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,185 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Js Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.14% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 17,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 10,922 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $35.42 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 19 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Among 8 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $415 target in Monday, December 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $455 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating.