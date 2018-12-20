Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc Com (VSAT) by 1.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 15,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.07M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 300,815 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.21 million, down from 159,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 47.99 million shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by BROD FRANK H, worth $2.15M. 36,500 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,100 shares to 96,178 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Com (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 120,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 46.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% negative EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $13.43 million activity. On Thursday, July 12 Harkenrider Kevin J sold $760,946 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 10,866 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $69,650 was sold by LAY B ALLEN. $50,136 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by STENBIT JOHN P. Another trade for 89,260 shares valued at $6.09 million was made by DANKBERG MARK D on Thursday, November 1. On Tuesday, December 11 Abts Doug sold $464,401 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 7,013 shares. Another trade for 31,700 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VSAT shares while 48 reduced holdings.

